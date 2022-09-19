Price of the dollar in Colombia today, September 19 exchange rate and value in Colombian pesos

Currently the Financial Superintendence of Colombia It is the one that calculates and certifies the TRM daily based on the registered operations. the immediately preceding business day. This entity is a technical body attached to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, with legal status, administrative and financial autonomy and its own assets.

To calculate the TRM of the dollar, an average of the rates of the purchase and sale operations of North American dollars of the day is made. For the calculation to be representative, the transactions are weighted according to their amount and a simple arithmetic average is performed. The TRM can be consulted daily on the website www.dolar-colombia.com or in the Colombian Dollar mobile application.

The price of the dollar in Colombia for Monday, September 19, 2022 remained unchanged. The TRM increased by 15.87% (607.66 pesos) in reference to the same day of the previous year and rose by 0.5% (21.98 pesos) compared to the same day of the previous month.

Comparison of the dollar in Colombia

According to what was published by the Financial Superintendence of Colombia, the price of the dollar in Colombia was $4,435.84 Colombian pesos.

Compared to the previous day: It stayed at the same level.

Front as of the same day of the previous week: Increased 1.62% (70.52 Pesos).

Front on the same day of the previous month: It increased by 0.5% (21.98 Pesos).

Front on the same day of the previous year: It rose 15.87% (607.66 pesos).

Movements of the dollar and oil in Colombia

This Monday, the dollar opened the day at $4,442.44, which represented an increase of $6.6 compared to the Representative Market Rate (TRM), which today stands at $4,435.84. According to the Set-FX platform, The US currency had an opening price of $4,436.10, a low of $4,436.10 and a high of $4,450. In addition, $7.7 million have been negotiated through 19 transactions.

Secondly, the price of a barrel of Brent oil, a reference for Colombia, has operated at 90.15 dollars, losing about -1.20 USD (-1.31%) compared to the previous close of the brent price on the European stock exchange ICE (delivery November 2022). Likewise, the price of a barrel of WTI oil operates at 83.97 dollarslosing about -1.14 USD (-1.34%) compared to the previous close of the WTI price on the New York Stock Exchange (delivery October 2022).