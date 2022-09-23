Price of the dollar in Colombia today, September 23 exchange rate and value in Colombian pesos

The representative market exchange rate (TRM) corresponds to the simple arithmetic average of the weighted rates of the purchase and sale operations of dollars of the United States of America in exchange for Colombian legal currency. The TRM can be consulted daily on the website www.dolar-colombia.com or in the Colombian Dollar mobile application.

Currently the Financial Superintendence of Colombia is the one that calculates and certifies the TRM daily based on the transactions recorded on the immediately preceding business day. This entity is a technical body attached to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, with legal status, administrative and financial autonomy and its own assets.

The price of the dollar in Colombia for September 23, 2022 reached the lowest level in more than a week (since 2022-09-13). The TRM increased by 14.22% (545.14 Pesos) compared to the same day of the previous year, but fell by 0.44% (19.36 Pesos) compared to the same day of the previous month.

Comparison of the dollar in Colombia

According to what was published by the Financial Superintendence of Colombia, The price of the dollar in Colombia for this Friday was $4,379.80 Colombian pesos.

It reached the lowest level in more than a week (from Tuesday, September 13, 2022).

Compared to the previous day: It fell 24.02 pesos, which represents a decrease of 0.55%.

Front as of the same day of the previous week: Decreased 0.56% (24.84 Pesos).

Front to the same day of the previous month: It was reduced by 0.44% (19.36 Pesos).

Front on the same day of the previous year: It rose 14.22% (545.14 pesos).

How is the oil in Colombia?

West Texas Intermediate fell below $80 a barrel on Friday for the first time since January. and is heading for a fourth week of declines. This week, the Federal Reserve gave its clearest signal yet that it is willing to tolerate a US recession. as compensation for bringing inflation back under control, while the UK, Norway and South Africa also raised rates.

According to statements obtained by the Republic, John Kilduff, founding partner of Again Capital said that, “Fears of a hard landing for the US economy and throughout the global economy are working their way into the system.. Using interest rates as “a sledgehammer to the global economy” can greatly reduce economic activity, Kilduff explained.

The price of a barrel of Brent oil, a reference for Colombia, has operated at 89.90 dollars, losing some +0.56 USD (+0.62%) compared to the previous close of the brent price on the European stock exchange ICE (delivery November 2022). Likewise, the price of a barrel of WTI oil operates at 83.06 dollarslosing -0.43 USD (-0.52%) against the previous close of the WTI price on the New York Stock Exchange (delivery November 2022).