Price of the dollar in Colombia today, September 24 exchange rate and value in Colombian pesos

The price of the dollar in Colombia for September 24, 2022 rose 46.67 pesos, which corresponds to an increase of 1.07% compared to the previous day. The TRM increased 15.4% (590.8 Pesos) in reference to the same day of the previous year and rose 1.19% (52.02 Pesos) compared to the same day of the previous month.

Currently the Financial Superintendence of Colombia It is the one that calculates and certifies the TRM daily based on the operations registered on the immediately preceding business day. This entity is a technical body attached to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, with legal status, administrative and financial autonomy and its own assets.

To calculate the representative market exchange rate (TRM) of the dollar, an average of the rates of the purchase and sale operations of US dollars of the day is made. For this calculation, the transactions are weighted according to the amount and a simple arithmetic average is performed, that is, the interest values ​​are added and divided by the number of added values. In the Web page www.dolar-colombia.com or in the Colombian Dollar mobile application you can consult the TRM daily.

Comparison of the dollar in Colombia

According to the Financial Superintendence of Colombia, The price of the dollar in Colombia for Saturday was $4,426.47 Colombian pesos. This value will be maintained until next Monday, September 26.

Compared to the previous day: It rose 46.67 pesos, which represents an increase of 1.07%.

Front as of the same day of the previous week: Decreased 0.21% (9.37 Pesos).

Front on the same day of the previous month: It increased by 1.19% (52.02 Pesos).

Front Same day last year: Up 15.4% (590.8 pesos).

Secondly, the price of a barrel of Brent oil, a reference for Colombia, has operated at 86.75 dollars, losing about -3.71 USD (-4.10%) compared to the previous close of the brent price on the ICE European stock exchange (delivery November 2022). Likewise, the price of a barrel of oil operates at 79.43 dollars, losing about -4.06 USD (-4.86%) compared to the previous close of the WTI price on the New York Stock Exchange (delivery November 2022).