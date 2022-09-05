Price of the dollar in Colombia today, September 5 exchange rate and value in Colombian pesos

The price of the dollar in Colombia for Monday, September 5, 2022 remained unchanged. The TRM increased by 17.85% (676.69 Pesos) in reference to the same day of the previous year and rose by 4.65% (198.43 Pesos) compared to the same day of the previous month.

The representative market exchange rate (TRM) is the amount of Colombian pesos per one United States dollar. The TRM is calculated based on the purchase and sale of foreign currency between financial intermediaries that trade in the Colombian foreign exchange market, with compliance on the same day when the currency is traded.

To calculate the TRM of the dollar an average of the rates of the purchase and sale operations of US dollars of the day is made. For the calculation to be representative, the transactions are weighted according to their amount and a simple arithmetic average is performed. The TRM can be consulted daily on the website www.dolar-colombia.com or on the mobile application Dollar Colombia.

Comparison of the price of the dollar in Colombia

According to what is published by the Financial Superintendence of Colombia, an entity that calculates and certifies the TRM daily based on registered operations, the price of the dollar in Colombia is $4,466.73 Colombian pesos.

In front of previous day: It remained at the same level.

In front of same day of the previous week: It increased by 1.79% (78.71 Pesos).

In front of same day of the previous month: It increased by 4.65% (198.43 pesos).

In front of same day of the previous year: It rose 17.85% (676.69 pesos).

How is the oil in Colombia?

For its part, oil prices for this Monday have risen, extending the gains as investors are attentive to possible measures by Opec+ to cut production and support prices at a meeting later in the day.

The price of a barrel of Brent oil, a reference for Colombia, has operated at 95.49 dollars, rising +2.47 USD (+2.66%) compared to the previous close of the brent price on the European ICE stock exchange (November 2022 delivery). Likewise, the price of a barrel of WTI oil operates at 89.02 dollarsup +2.15 USD (+2.47%) vs. the previous close of the WTI listing on the New York Stock Exchange (October 2022 delivery).