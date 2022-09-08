Price of the dollar in Colombia today, September 6 exchange rate and value in Colombian pesos

The price of the dollar in Colombia for Tuesday, September 6, 2022 remained unchanged. The TRM increased by 17.85% (676.69 Pesos) in reference to the same day of the previous year and rose by 2.98% (129.45 Pesos) compared to the same day of the previous month. In this way, the American currency in Colombia started at a price of $4,495, data that picks up $32 compared to the previous close. The minimum price of the dollar, so far, it has been $4,495 and the maximum reached $4,502.

The representative market exchange rate (TRM) is the amount of Colombian pesos per one United States dollar. The TRM is calculated based on foreign currency purchase and sale operations between financial intermediaries that They trade in the Colombian exchange market, with compliance the same day when the foreign currency is traded.

This is how the dollar and oil fluctuated in recent days

This Monday, the dollar in the Next Day modality closed at $4,464.01 on average, which represented a drop of $2.72 compared to the Representative Market Rate (TRM), which for today’s session stands at $4,466.73 . According to the Set-FX platform, the opening price of the US currency was $4,466.73 while the maximum reached levels of $4,473 and the minimum $4,456.7.

Crude prices rose on Monday, extending gains as investors eyed possible moves by Opec+ to cut output and support prices at a meeting later in the day. The barrel of Brent oil, a benchmark for Colombia, rose 2.92% to US$95.74; while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 2.37% to US$88.93.

At their meeting on Monday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, are likely to leave output quotas unchanged for October, six alliance sources said. Three of the sources said a small cut of 100,000 barrels a day could also be discussed.

Crude prices have fallen in the past three months from multi-year highs reached in March, pressured by concerns that interest rate hikes and Covid-19 restrictions in parts of China could slow global economic growth and dampen oil demand.