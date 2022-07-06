Price of the dollar in Colombia today, Tuesday, June 5, reached a historical figure | Economy

The news of the day is the historical record that marked the price of the dollar today in Colombia. $4,280 was traded. The high price, according to experts, coincides with fears of a possible recession and investor mistrust in the US economyone of the most powerful on the planet.

“Why is there this fear of recession? Firstly, due to the large increases in the price level and, secondly, due to the rate increase measures of the banks and due to the deterioration they may have on consumption and, in general, , on the economy, leading us to a global recession”, explained Gregorio Gandini, financial analyst.

In other wordswhile the price of the dollar rises, more pesos must be taken out to consume imported products or products with some component that comes from abroad, something that decreases the purchasing power of Colombians.

“Let us understand that, although exporters are always spoken of as beneficiaries, It must be made clear that in Colombia all citizens consume goods and services that, in some way, directly or indirectly, are affected by the exchange rate”, said Orlando Santiago Jácome, Fénix Valor analyst.

But not only the dollar reacts to this global problem, the price of oil did too. The brent reference for Colombia fell 10%which stands at 103 dollars a barrel.

In colombia, Ecopetrol’s share was affected with a 7% drop in the Stock Market.

“The market is already taking the recession as something real. For a long time the market was reluctant to consider that this was something that could impact the economy and the evidence is showing the market that this must be considered,” said Diego Franco, head of Inversiones Franco Capital Management.

Due to this scenario, the currencies of the emerging economies are becoming increasingly devalued. In countries like Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Paraguay and Colombia, investors are getting out of their capital while waiting for this financial jitters to calm down.