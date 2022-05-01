Price of the dollar in Mexico today: how much is the exchange rate this Saturday, April 30, 2022 | DOF | SIS | Citibanamex | TDEX | NMR | ECONOMY

The dollar price in Mexico it operates on the rise, amid a global aversion to risk assets that boosted the dollar in world markets, while the region’s stock markets also fell, in a scenario of uncertainty regarding the future of the affected economy by various factors.

The exchange rate ended its last session at 20.4623 Mexican pesos per dollar, an advance of 0.082% compared to the reference price of the Bloomberg agency on Wednesday.

What is the price of the dollar today in Mexico?

The US currency was on the rise and the exchange rate is trading at 20.46 pesos per dollar, according to data from the Bloomberg agency.

What is the Mexican peso?

The Mexican peso is the official currency of Mexico and the fifteenth most traded currency worldwide, as well as the third in the region, below the US dollar and the Canadian dollar.

The Mexican currency was the first to use the ‘$’ sign which was later popularized by the United States with US dollars. Also, since 1993 the abbreviation for the Mexican peso is ‘MXN’.

In Mexico, one peso is equivalent to 100 cents and there are coins of 1, 5, 10 and 20 pesos, as well as bills of 20, 50, 100, 200, 500, and 1,000 pesos.

Why did it close higher?

At the regional level, the currencies of Latin America exhibited significant losses on Thursday, amid a global aversion to risk assets that boosted the dollar in world markets, while the stock markets of the region also fell, in a scenario of uncertainty regarding the future of the economy affected by various factors.

According to the Reuters agency, the dollar touched its highest levels in two decades on Thursday, driven by the general weakness of its main rivals, such as the yen and the euro.

The dollar index, which compares the greenback to a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.8% at 103.83, its highest since December 2002. The US currency has risen 10% since mid-November, and most of his gains have occurred in the last three months.

On Thursday, the dollar soared above the key 130 yen level for the first time since 2002, after the Bank of Japan doubled down on its easing policy, triggering a warning from the Finance Ministry not to push the yen too far.