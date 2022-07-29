Price of the dollar in Peru, today: exchange rate for today, Thursday, July 28, 2022, dollars to today’s soles | dollar price

The exchange rate Today, Thursday, July 28, it is listed on the parallel market — also known as the street market — at S/ 3,890 for purchase and 3,935 for sale, according to the portal cualestaeldolar.pe.

Likewise, the American currency closed yesterday, Wednesday, July 27, at S/ 3.9220. These figures represent an increase of 0.05% compared to the previous session on Tuesday, when it reached S/ 3.9200, as indicated by the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP).

YOU CAN SEE: SMEs demand a budget to build 50,000 homes for vulnerable families

For its part, the Lima Stock Exchange closed yesterday’s session in red, Wednesday, July 27. The S&P/BVL Peru General contracted -0.12%, falling to 19,293.66 points, and the S&P/BVL Peru Selective fell -0.57% to 500.89 units.

According to Legislative Decree No. 7131, this Thursday, July 28 and Friday, July 29, are national holidays. For this reason, all workers—both in the public and private sectors—are entitled to rest. However, for those who must work on these days, it is up to them to receive an additional payment or a refund of the day.

In that line, the National Superintendence of Labor Inspection (Sunafil) It has been reported that those employers who do not comply with the correct payment will be sanctioned with fines of between S/ 3,542 and S/ 35,190 for small businesses and amounts of approximately S/ 12,098 to S/ 241,638 for those that are not mype.

What is the dynamics of the rise of the dollar? Photo: Pexels

YOU CAN SEE: National Holidays 2022: what is the difference between a holiday and a non-working day?

On the other hand, remember that the July 28 and 29 The website www.consultaretiroafp.pe/ will not be enabled to register the AFP withdrawal request, since it only works from Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, except holidays. In this way, members of the Private Pension System (SPP) You can make your request from Monday, August 1. It should be noted that from Tuesday, July 26 to September 10, there is a free period for users to request their funds.

Bank exchange rate today in Peru

The price of the dollar in Peru is as follows for buying and selling, at the windows of the main banks in the country.

Bank Purchase Sale BCP 3,820 4,020 interbank 3,604 4,256 BBVA 3,856 4,001 scotiabank 3,828 4,009

Variation of the dollar so far in July

This is how the dollar has varied during this national month.

Photo: How much is the dollar

YOU CAN SEE: Castillo announces project to give tax incentives to import electric vehicles

Dollar in exchange houses

Photo: How much is the dollar

What is the ‘Ocoña’ dollar or informal exchange rate?

It is called dollar ‘Ocoña’ or ‘street dollar’ at the reported exchange rate. That is to say to purchase and sale price of the US currency in the parallel market or exchange houses. The origin of this denomination has its origin in the Jirón Ocoña, a well-known street located in the Center of Lima.

What is the latest news on the dollar today? Photo: Pexels

What exchange rates can I get?

The dollar interbank is one that can be obtained at bank agencies. Its price is generally higher than that of the parallel dollar, the same one that is obtained in exchange houses or with money changers. It should be remembered that in Peru there are physical and online exchange houses.

YOU CAN SEE: Message to the Nation: the tourism sector has generated S/ 14,000 million so far this year

Where can I change a considerable amount of dollars?

According to the information provided by the portal How much is the dollar, you can do it at a bank branch and ask for the preferential exchange rate. Another option is to exchange your dollars in exchange houses onlinewhere you could get a better exchange rate.

Pedro Castillo: 7 main economic issues addressed by the president in his message to the nation

food bonus

pension reform

Restructuring in Pension 65

agricultural campaign

Labor outsourcing law

Petroperu and Talara refinery

Price increase and VAT exemption

Check here the information of each of the topics.

At the economic level, the president provided important announcements and balances during the speech for National Holidays. Photo: EFE

Pedro Castillo: “We will collect the more than S / 30,000 million that private companies owe”

As part of his message to the nation for National Holidays, President Pedro Castillo announced that his management will seek to recover the more than S / 30,000 million owed by large companies to the country. “We are going to continue with more efficient and severe actions to collect the more than S / 30,000 million pending,” he said.