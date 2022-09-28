The U.S. dollar continues to get stronger.

For the morning of this Wednesday, September 28, the US currency registered a slight rise of just under one percent, with what expand your earnings.

Currently, the currency shows a good advance As markets watch for the next monetary policy moves of the United States Reserve (Fed).

Last Wednesday, the central bank announced an increase of 75 base points in its interest rates. The aggressive increase arrives as one more measure to curb the high numbers in inflation.

“Among the operators there is a predominant concern for forecasts of further interest rate hikes in the United States and other major economies to control inflationexacerbating fears of a global recession”say analysts from CIBankaccording to information collected by The financial.

As for the dollar index (DXY), that measures the strength of the currency against a basket of the six most relevant currencies at a global level, it registered an increase of 0.11 percent, positioning itself at 114.23 units.

You may also be interested in: Medicare in 2023: what will the premium amounts be next year

Price of the dollar, September 28: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Next, How much is the US dollar in Mexico and part of Central America this Wednesday, September 28, according to the most recent update of investing.com, recognized financial website with high impact globally.

Mexico : 20.2925 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 632.15 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.8700 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.6905 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.9400 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico : 20.2857 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.2966 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica : 631.10 Costa Rican colon | Yesterday: 633.20 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.8500 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.8400 quetzals

Honduras : 24.5809 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.5809 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.8800 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35,8800 gold córdobas

Sale