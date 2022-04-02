Price of the dollar today April 1, peso gains session and week

Today, Friday, April 1, 2022, the dollar is trading at 19.8576 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. In this session, the spot interbank dollar ended at 19.8572 units. This means that the peso advances 3.39 cents compared to the last report of the Banxico.

At the weekly level, the local currency registered an advance of 14.91 cents compared to its closing on the previous Friday (20.0063), according to the Banxico registry.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, Mexico has a positive indicator in the flow of remittances since it has registered an annual growth of 23.31%, despite the fact that inflation expectations for the country continue to increase, spinning in that sense its eighth consecutive month.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.8572- Sell: $19.8572

: Buy $19.8572- Sell: $19.8572 HSBC : Buy: $19.34 – Sell: $20.08

: Buy: $19.34 – Sell: $20.08 Banamex : Buy: $19.22 – Sell: $20.33

: Buy: $19.22 – Sell: $20.33 Bancomer: Buy: $19.21 – Sell: $20.11

Buy: $19.21 – Sell: $20.11 Banorte: Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $20.10

Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $20.10 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00

Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00 IXE: Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $20.10

Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $20.10 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.50

Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.50 Monex: Buy: $19.46 – Sell: $20.46

Buy: $19.46 – Sell: $20.46 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.09

Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.09 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.40

Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.40 Santander: Buy: $18.92 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $18.92 – Sell: $20.43 Exchange: Purchase: $19.3350 – Sale: $20.3890

Purchase: $19.3350 – Sale: $20.3890 Banregio: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.50

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 46,278.0 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.94 pesos, for $26.05 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

