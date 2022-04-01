Price of the dollar today April 1, peso opens with appreciation

Today, Friday, April 1, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.8222 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed Thursday’s session at 19.8911 pesos per unit.

In the US, economic information on employment has been released, which shows good results and offers favorable forecasts in that exports to that country will increase, in addition to the fact that capital shipments in the form of remittances could also rise.

This optimism permeates the financial markets where the exchange rate is favorable for the local currency, which offers an appreciation for the peso.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.8911 – Sell: $19.8911

: Buy $19.8911 – Sell: $19.8911 HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Buy: $19.28 – Sell: $20.39

: Buy: $19.28 – Sell: $20.39 Bancomer: Buy: $19.23 – Sell: $20.13

Buy: $19.23 – Sell: $20.13 Banorte: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.15

Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.15 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00

Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00 IXE: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.15

Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.15 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.50

Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.50 Monex: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.40

Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.40 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.09

Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.09 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.50

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.50 Santander: Purchase: $18.84 – Sale: $20.45

Purchase: $18.84 – Sale: $20.45 Exchange: Purchase: $19.3099 – Sale: $20.3204

Purchase: $19.3099 – Sale: $20.3204 Banregio: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.50

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $45,678.0 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.88 pesos, for $25.96 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

