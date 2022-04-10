Sunday came and Although the financial markets are closed, it does not hurt to stay abreast of the latest fluctuations in the national currency.: The U.S. dollar.

United States is the the first economy in the world and the US dollar the most used currency when carrying out all kinds of global transactions, so any change that arises around this will affect the economy of other countries, including Mexico and Central America.

The volatility of the dollar in recent weeks is result of the announcement of the possible monetary policy of the United States, as well as inflation and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Price of the dollar today, April 10: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Then the price of the dollar according to the last closing of Investing.com, recognized financial website with high impact to world level.

Mexico : 20.0460 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica : 655.74 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.6750 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.5443 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.7900 gold cordobas (NIO)

Buy

Mexico : 20.0320 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.0320 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica : 654.83 Costa Rican colon | Yesterday: 654.83 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.6600 quetzals | Yesterday: 7,6600 quetzals

Honduras : 24.2886 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.2886 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35,5800 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35,5800 gold córdobas

Sale