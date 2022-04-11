NewsUS

Price of the dollar today, April 11: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Amid the prospects of a interest rate hike for monetary policy USAas well as higher inflation and the uncertainty that still exists about the war between Russia and Ukraine, the US dollar starts the day in a stable way.

The local currency registered a slight loss of 0.04 percent against the Mexican currency, however, in other currencies, such as the Costa Rican colon or the Honduran lempira, the North American currency operates with stability and is expected to remain so during the first days of the week.

Then, How much is the US dollar this Monday, April 11, in Mexico and part of Central America, according to investing.comone of the financial websites with greatest influence globally:

  • Mexico: 20.0102 Mexican pesos (MXN)
  • Costa Rica: 655.74 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)
  • Guatemala: 7.6750 quetzals (GTQ)
  • Honduras: 24.5443 lempiras (HNL)
  • Nicaragua: 35.7900 gold cordobas (NIO)

Buy

  • Mexico: 20.0081 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.0320 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 654.83 Costa Rican colon | Yesterday: 654.83 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7.6600 quetzals | Yesterday: 7,6600 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24.2886 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.2886 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 35,5800 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35,5800 gold córdobas

Sale

  • Mexico: 20.0267 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20,0600 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 656.65 Costa Rican colon | Yesterday: 656.65 Costa Rican colon
  • Guatemala: 7.6900 quetzals | Yesterday: 7,6900 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24,8000 lempiras | Yesterday: 24,800 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 36,0000 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 36.0850 gold córdobas

