Price of the dollar today April 11, peso appreciates this session

Today, Monday, April 11, 2022, the dollar is trading at 19.9284 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The peso advances 11.36 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 19.9199, compared to Friday’s close of Banxico (20.0335). On this day, the exchange rate appreciated.

As markets wait for new economic data on inflation in the US, the local currency appreciates against the US currency.

The economist Gabriela Siller highlights a series of products and raw materials that have been mostly affected by annual inflation, and regarding the domestic outlook in Mexico, she points to the vote on AMLO’s Electricity Reform as one of the factors that could affect the national economy.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.9199 – Sell: $19.9199
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.34 – Sell: $20.08
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.43 – Sell: $20.54
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.28 – Sell: $20.16
  • Banorte: Buy: $18.92 – Sell: $20.28
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $19.51 – Sell: $20.27
  • IXE: Buy: $18.92 – Sell: $20.28
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.69 – Sale: $22.02
  • Monex: Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.61
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.13 – Sale: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.62
  • Santander: Purchase: $18.98 – Sale: $20.49
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.4106 – Sale: $20.4211
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.70

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $20.0335 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.67 pesos, for $25.93 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

