Price of the dollar today April 12, peso advances 9 cents

Today, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.8055 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso advances 9.88 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 19.8211 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated.

The economic panorama is dominated this day by the result of the inflation in the US, where the result for March was a monthly rate of 1.2%. According to the economist Gabriela Siller, this is the highest data for that month since 1980; while the annual rate is positioned at 8.5%, which is the highest since 1981, but on average during the first quarter of this 2022 it stood at 8%.

It also highlights that it is the third month in a row in which consumer prices rise at a faster rate in the US than in Mexico, but in the latter it indicates a weak recovery of the national economy, while in the neighboring country the process has already concluded and it is now in the expansion phase, so the comparison must take this into account.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.8211 – Sell: $19.8211

: Buy $19.8211 – Sell: $19.8211 HSBC : Buy: $19.59 – Sell: $20.26

: Buy: $19.59 – Sell: $20.26 Banamex : Buy: $19.43 – Sell: $20.52

: Buy: $19.43 – Sell: $20.52 Bancomer: Buy: $19.19 – Sell: $20.10

Buy: $19.19 – Sell: $20.10 Banorte: Purchase: $18.92 – Sale: $20.30

Purchase: $18.92 – Sale: $20.30 Scotiabank: Buy: $19.42 – Sell: $20.16

Buy: $19.42 – Sell: $20.16 IXE: Buy: $18.91 – Sell: $20.31

Buy: $18.91 – Sell: $20.31 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.71 – Sale: $22.00

Purchase: $20.71 – Sale: $22.00 Monex: Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $20.61

Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $20.61 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $20.89

Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $20.89 Inbursa: Buy: $19.39 – Sell: $20.41

Buy: $19.39 – Sell: $20.41 Santander: Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.41

Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.41 Exchange: Purchase: $19.2990 – Sale: $20.3270

Purchase: $19.2990 – Sale: $20.3270 Banregio: Purchase: $18.79 – Sale: $20.52

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $39,404.0 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.45 pesos, for $25.76 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

