The U.S. dollar dawns with a slight decline against various currencies, such as the Mexican peso.

The decline in the US currency is the result of an increase in oil prices derived from the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This, after Moscow announced that the peace negotiations had reached an impasse, what has fed the supply concerns.

“This is because yesterday the Russian government noted that negotiations with Ukraine have reached an impassesending the signal that the war will not end soon, which in turn raises the risks for the supply of oil and other energy sources”, highlighted a report from Millennium.

Price of the dollar today, April 13: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Mexico : 19.7584 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica : 652.24 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.6600 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.5436 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.8050 gold cordobas (NIO)

Buy

Mexico : 19.7532 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 19.7666 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 649.17 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 654.83 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.6450 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.6580 quetzales

Honduras : 24.2871 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.2879 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.6100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.6100 gold córdobas

Sale