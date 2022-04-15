The dollar gains ground slightly with other currencies at the start of this Easter Thursday. Despite the fact that the North American currency presented an increase in this start of the daythe reality is that it was minimal, and the drop in the week has been 1.34% with respect to the Mexican peso.

The producer prices of USA rose more than expected in Marchamid rising demand for services, suggesting inflation could remain high for some time.

“Traders are preparing for the holidays of the following days and assimilating the fresh news of the situation in Ukraine, without neglecting the expectation about monetary policy. They are also attentive to the start of the corporate reporting season in the United States” said the firm CI Bank.

The Mexican peso loses ground and depreciates this Thursday morning 1.10% against the dollar, which responds to the depreciation of the dollar against the Euro (1.0%). — Engen Capital (@EngenCapital) April 14, 2022

Price of the dollar today April 14: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Mexico: 19.9901 Mexican pesos (MXN)



Costa Rica: 651.89 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)



Guatemala: 7,6600 quetzals (GTQ)



Honduras: 24.5436 lempiras (HNL)



Nicaragua: 35.8050 gold cordobas (NIO)



Buy

Mexico: 19.9833 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 19.7532 Mexican pesos



Costa Rica: 649.92 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 649.17 Costa Rican Colon



Guatemala: 7.6450 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.6450 quetzals



Honduras: 24,2871 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.2871 lempiras



Nicaragua: 35.6100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.6100 gold córdobas



Sale