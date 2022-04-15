NewsUS

Price of the dollar today, April 14: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

The dollar gains ground slightly with other currencies at the start of this Easter Thursday. Despite the fact that the North American currency presented an increase in this start of the daythe reality is that it was minimal, and the drop in the week has been 1.34% with respect to the Mexican peso.

The producer prices of USA rose more than expected in Marchamid rising demand for services, suggesting inflation could remain high for some time.

“Traders are preparing for the holidays of the following days and assimilating the fresh news of the situation in Ukraine, without neglecting the expectation about monetary policy. They are also attentive to the start of the corporate reporting season in the United States” said the firm CI Bank.

  • Mexico: 19.9901 Mexican pesos (MXN)
  • Costa Rica: 651.89 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)
  • Guatemala: 7,6600 quetzals (GTQ)
  • Honduras: 24.5436 lempiras (HNL)
  • Nicaragua: 35.8050 gold cordobas (NIO)

Buy

  • Mexico: 19.9833 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 19.7532 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 649.92 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 649.17 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7.6450 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.6450 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24,2871 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.2871 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 35.6100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.6100 gold córdobas

Sale

  • Mexico: 20.00 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 19.7630 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 653.85 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 655.32 Costa Rican colon
  • Guatemala: 7.6750 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.6750 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24,800 lempiras | Yesterday: 24,800 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 36,000 gold cordobas | Yesterday: 36,000 gold cordobas

