Price of the dollar today April 14, the peso loses ground

Today, Thursday, April 14, 2022, the dollar quotes at $19.9366 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. At the beginning of this day, the greenback shows an advance against the Mexican peso, and although it remains within the psychological barrier of 19 units, at times it has touched 20. Yesterday, the local currency closed with its third session of gain , with the spot interbank dollar at 19.7724 units, with which the peso recovered 4.87 cents compared to Tuesday’s close. This is how the dollar is quoted in banks, which remain closed because it is a holiday in Mexico.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.7724 – Sell: $19.7724

: Buy $19.7724 – Sell: $19.7724 HSBC : Buy: $20.67 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.67 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Buy: $19.43 – Sell: $20.52

: Buy: $19.43 – Sell: $20.52 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.12 – Sale: $20.05

Purchase: $19.12 – Sale: $20.05 Banorte: Buy: $18.91 – Sell: $20.31

Buy: $18.91 – Sell: $20.31 Scotiabank: Buy: $19.37 – Sell: $20.13

Buy: $19.37 – Sell: $20.13 IXE: Buy: $18.91 – Sell: $20.31

Buy: $18.91 – Sell: $20.31 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.70 – Sale: $21.99

Purchase: $20.70 – Sale: $21.99 Monex: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.33

Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.33 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.91 Inbursa: Buy: $19.31 – Sell: $20.29

Buy: $19.31 – Sell: $20.29 Santander: Buy: $18.87 – Sell: $20.36

Buy: $18.87 – Sell: $20.36 Exchange: Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.47

Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.47 Banregio: Purchase: $18.79 – Sale: $20.50

As for the bitcoinat this moment it is at 40 thousand 499 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.53 pesos, for $26.02 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

