The dollar has slight gains over the Mexican peso during the morning of this Friday; however, the Mexican currency is below $20 and at times during the session, it gains ground on the US currency.

The volatility of the dollar is due to the situation in the United States regarding the annualized inflation, an indicator that registered its highest level in more than 40 years as a consequence of rising fuel and food prices, the war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

Last Tuesday, the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the year-on-year rate of inflation in the United States soared in March to 8.5%. Last month’s report is the first to cover the impact of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as Western sanctions against Moscow, which have triggered a spike in fuel and food prices around the world.

In United States, prices rose 1.2% in a month. The price of gasoline alone soared 18.3% compared to February, representing about half of inflation, according to the report.

Price of the dollar today, April 15: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

According to Investing.com, one of the world’s leading financial websites, this is the exchange rate in Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica, this Friday, April 15, at 11:40 am ET.

Mexico: 20.9657 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 651.89 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala: 7,6600 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras: 24.5436 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 36.0950 gold cordobas (NIO)

Buy

Mexico: 19.9629 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 19.98 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 649.93 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 649.92 Costa Rican colon

Guatemala: 7.6450quetzals | Yesterday: 7.6450 quetzals

Honduras: 24,2871 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.2871 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35,7200 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.6100 gold córdobas

Sale