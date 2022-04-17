NewsUS

Price of the dollar today, April 16: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

The dollar closed the week with losses against the Mexican peso. The volatility of the dollar is due to the most recent annualized inflation report. In March, this indicator recorded its highest level in more than 40 years as a result of rising fuel and food prices, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and sanctions against Moscow.

This week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the year-on-year rate of inflation soared in March to 8.5%. Last month’s report is the first to cover the impact of the conflict in Ukraine, as well as sanctions against Russia, which have led to higher oil, fuel and food prices.

According to the report of the Department of Labor, in the United States, prices rose 1.2% in a month. Just the price of gasoline soared 18.3% compared to February, representing about half of inflation.

Price of the dollar today, April 16: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

According to Investing.com, one of the world’s leading financial websites, This is how the exchange rate closed in Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica, and this is how it is this Saturday, April 16.

  • Mexico: 19.9455 Mexican pesos (MXN)
  • Costa Rica: 651.89 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)
  • Guatemala: 7,6600 quetzals (GTQ)
  • Honduras: 24.5436 lempiras (HNL)
  • Nicaragua: 35.8050 gold cordobas (NIO)

Buy

  • Mexico: 19.9405 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 19.96 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 649.92 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 649.93 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7.6450 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.6450 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24,2871 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.2871 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 35.6100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.7200 gold córdobas

Sale

  • Mexico: 19.9505 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 19.98 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 653.85 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 653.85 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7.6750 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.6750 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24,800 lempiras | Yesterday: 24,800 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 36,000 gold cordobas | Yesterday: 36.0850 gold córdobas

