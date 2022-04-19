Business

Price of the dollar today, April 18: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

The U.S. dollar dawns with a slight rise against various currenciessuch as the Mexican peso and other emerging currencies.

The “stability” of the dollar It is the result of the closure of European markets this Monday, April 18, due to the celebration of Holy Week. However, currency volatility is likely to return as the North American session normalizes.

It is expected that the dollar strengthens in anticipation of a more restrictive monetary stance by the Federal Reserve from the United States.

“In today’s session, traders also focus their attention on several factors, such as corporate results in the United Statesthe economic figures in China, the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in the Asian giant and the war in ukrainestated the firm IC Bank In a report compiled by Television newscasts.

According to the latest update from Investing.com, one of the world’s most influential financial websites, This is how the US dollar exchange rate is found in Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica this Monday, April 18.

  • Mexico: 19.9389 Mexican pesos (MXN)
  • Costa Rica: 651.76 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)
  • Guatemala: 7.6600 quetzals (GTQ)
  • Honduras: 24.5436 lempiras (HNL)
  • Nicaragua: 35.8050 gold cordobas (NIO)

Buy

  • Mexico: 19.9435 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 19.9405 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 650.17 Costa Rican colon | Yesterday: 649.92 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7.6450 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.6450 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24.2871 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.2871 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 35.6100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.6100 gold córdobas

Sale

  • Mexico: 19.9509 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 19.9505 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 653.35 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 653.85 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7.6750 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.6750 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24,8000 lempiras | Yesterday: 24,800 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 36,0000 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 36,000 gold cordobas

