The U.S. dollar It remains stable.
american currency has been gaining ground in the last 12 sessions and this Wednesday, April 20, dawns stable as the market assimilates a decrease in the expectations of global growth, as well as the intervention and the announcement of stricter monetary policies by the Federal Reserve of USA (Fed).
“Traders remain aware of the war in Ukraine as they prepare for a period of lower growth and high inflation, as the IMF and the World Bank have anticipated”, express IC Bank In an analysis report compiled by Television newscasts.
You may also be interested in: Tax deadline: Can a disability be claimed on taxes?
Price of the dollar today, April 20: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…
Then, How much is the dollar in Mexico and part of Central America this Wednesday, April 20, According to the most recent Investing.com report, one of the financial websites with the greatest impact worldwide.