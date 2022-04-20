Price of the dollar today, April 20: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Business

The U.S. dollar It remains stable.

american currency has been gaining ground in the last 12 sessions and this Wednesday, April 20, dawns stable as the market assimilates a decrease in the expectations of global growth, as well as the intervention and the announcement of stricter monetary policies by the Federal Reserve of USA (Fed).

“Traders remain aware of the war in Ukraine as they prepare for a period of lower growth and high inflation, as the IMF and the World Bank have anticipated”, express IC Bank In an analysis report compiled by Television newscasts.

Then, How much is the dollar in Mexico and part of Central America this Wednesday, April 20, According to the most recent Investing.com report, one of the financial websites with the greatest impact worldwide.

  • Mexico: 20.0387 Mexican pesos (MXN)
  • Costa Rica: 652.76 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)
  • Guatemala: 7.6615 quetzals (GTQ)
  • Honduras: 24.5432 lempiras (HNL)
  • Nicaragua: 35.8050 gold cordobas (NIO)

Buy

  • Mexico: 20.0403 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.0510 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 651.17 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 650.17 Costa Rican colon
  • Guatemala: 7.6480 quetzals | Yesterday: 7,6500 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24.2864 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.2864 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 35.6100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.6100 gold córdobas

Sale

  • Mexico: 20.0455 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.0590 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 654.35 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 653.35 Costa Rican colon
  • Guatemala: 7.6750 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.6750 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24,8000 lempiras | Yesterday: 24,800 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 36,0000 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 36,000 gold cordobas

