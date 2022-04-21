Price of the dollar today, April 21: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

While the markets operate erratically due to the adjustment of the expectations of economic growth, the US dollar strengthens and gains ground against various emerging currenciessuch as the Mexican peso.

Currently, the markets are awaiting comments from the Federal Reserve USA (Fed), as well as the European Central Bank (ECB), with the aim of deciphering the next monetary policy steps.

“Today traders are focusing their attention on the statements to be made by Fed President Jerome Powell and ECB President Christine Lagarde”expressed CI Banco through a report collected by Noticieros Televisa.

Likewise, the war conflict in Ukraine continues to be pending as markets brace for a period of “lower growth and high inflation.”

Then we leave you How much is the dollar in Mexico and part of Central America this Thursday, April 21, according to information from Investing.com, a financial website with a high impact worldwide.

Mexico : 20.1607 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 657.61 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.6615 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.5432 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.8050 gold cordobas (NIO)

Mexico : 20.1607 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.0403 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 656.08 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 651.17 Costa Rican colon

Guatemala : 7.6480 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.6480 quetzals

Honduras : 24.2864 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.2864 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.6100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.6100 gold córdobas

