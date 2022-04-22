Price of the dollar today April 22, thus the exchange rate

Today, Friday, April 22, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.3411 pesos per unit with a stable trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed Wednesday’s session at 20.2057 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the local currency begins the day with negative movements in a context where the dollar is strengthened by the FED’s statements to the IMF.

The President of the US Federal Reserve suggested a possible rise in reference rates of up to 50 basis points, where the forecast is that the Bank of Mexico will act in a similar manner and there is the possibility that at the end of this year it will position itself in a level close to 9%.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.2057- Sell: $20.2057

: Buy $20.2057- Sell: $20.2057 HSBC : Purchase: $19.54- Sale: $20.27

: Purchase: $19.54- Sale: $20.27 Banamex : Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $20.85

: Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $20.85 Bancomer: Buy: $19.42 – Sell: $20.31

Buy: $19.42 – Sell: $20.31 Banorte: Purchase: $18.98 – Sale: $20.40

Purchase: $18.98 – Sale: $20.40 Scotiabank: Buy: $19.88 – Sell: $20.66

Buy: $19.88 – Sell: $20.66 IXE: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.39

Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.39 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.70 – Sale: $21.98

Purchase: $20.70 – Sale: $21.98 Monex: Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.61

Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.61 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.13- Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.13- Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.62 – Sale: $20.60

Purchase: $19.62 – Sale: $20.60 Santander: Buy: $19.13 – Sell: $20.65

Buy: $19.13 – Sell: $20.65 Exchange: Purchase: $19.7979 – Sale: $20.8084

Purchase: $19.7979 – Sale: $20.8084 Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.80

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $40,466.0 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.98 pesos, for $26.15 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

