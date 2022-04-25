The U.S. dollar starts the day with gains against other emerging currenciessuch as the Mexican peso, a currency against which It is trading 0.71 percent higher.

The strengthening of the dollar is the result of the economic situationbecause the markets are operating erratically in the face of adjustment of expectations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, as well as the possibility of aggressive rates by the Federal Reserve of USA (Fed).

You may also be interested: Twitter is reconsidering Elon Musk’s offer to buy the company

Price of the dollar today, April 25: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Then, How much is the US dollar in Mexico and part of Central America this Monday, April 25, according to the most recent report from Investing.com, a recognized financial website with high impact worldwide.

Mexico : 20.3071 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica : 657.61 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 656.08 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.5432 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.8150 gold cordobas (NIO)

Buy

Mexico : 20.2974 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.2266 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 656.08 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 656.08 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.6430 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.6430 quetzals

Honduras : 24.2864 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.2864 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.6300 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35,6300 gold córdobas

Sale