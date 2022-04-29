Business

Price of the dollar today, April 29: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

After three days of earnings, the dollar has lost ground against the Mexican peso. The Mexican currency strengthened after it was announced that Mexico’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) exceeded market growth expectations in the first three months of this year.

According to Monex, despite the fact that the dollar fell this Friday morning, The US currency remains on track for its best month since 2015. This after the impulse generated by expectations of rate hikes in the United States, as well as concerns about economic growth in China and Europe.

On the other hand, the dollar index (DXY), which measures the performance of this currency against a basket of the six most traded currencies in the world, has dropped 0.42%, standing at 103.22 unitsat 11:30 a.m. ET.

According to Investing.com, one of the world’s leading financial websites, this is the exchange rate in Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica, this Friday, April 29at 11:30 a.m. ET.

  • Mexico: 20.38 Mexican pesos (MXN)
  • Costa Rica: 661.71 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)
  • Guatemala: 7.6675quetzals (GTQ)
  • Honduras: 24.5452 lempiras (HNL)
  • Nicaragua: 35.8150 gold cordobas (NIO)

Buy

  • Mexico: 20.37 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 659.78 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7,6600 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24.2903 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 35,6300 gold córdobas

Sale

  • Mexico: 20.39 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 663.65 Costa Rican colon
  • Guatemala: 7.6750 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24,800 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 36,000 gold cordobas

