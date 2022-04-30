Price of the dollar today April 29, peso back this month

Today, Friday, April 29, 2022, the dollar is trading at 20.4184 pesos per unit, with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxico, the spot interbank dollar closed today at $20.3453 per unit; This means that the Mexican peso gained 12.26 cents compared to yesterday’s close, when it was quoted at 20.4679 pesos per unit.

However, comparing today’s closing session with that of Monday of this week ($20.2420), the peso lost 10.36 cents in the exchange rate against the dollar. In addition, if we take as a reference the closing of the session on March 31, when the peso traded below 20 units ($19.8911), we would see that the national currency lost 45.42 cents in the exchange rate against the US currency.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.3453 – Sell: $20.3453

: Buy $20.3453 – Sell: $20.3453 HSBC : Buy: $19.86 – Sell: $20.60

: Buy: $19.86 – Sell: $20.60 Banamex : Buy: $19.72 – Sell: $20.85

: Buy: $19.72 – Sell: $20.85 Bancomer: Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $20.62

Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $20.62 Banorte: Buy: $19.27 – Sell: $20.67

Buy: $19.27 – Sell: $20.67 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.94 – Sale: $20.71

Purchase: $19.94 – Sale: $20.71 IXE: Purchase: $19.24 – Sale: $20.65

Purchase: $19.24 – Sale: $20.65 Bajio Bank: Buy: $20.11 – Sell: $21.21

Buy: $20.11 – Sell: $21.21 Monex: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.35

Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.35 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $20.88

Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $20.88 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.81

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.81 Santander: Purchase: $19.41 – Sale: $20.96

Purchase: $19.41 – Sale: $20.96 Exchange: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.44

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.44 Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $21.02

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 38,546.8 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Friday, the peso logs in positive

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.51 pesos, for $25.65 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.