Price of the dollar today April 4, peso opens week gaining

Today, Monday, April 4, 2022, the dollar is trading at 19.8085 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. The first session of the week was of appreciation for the Mexican currency, which advanced 5 cents from its price on the previous Friday. According to Banxico exchange rate, the spot interbank dollar closed at 19.8072 units. This is how the greenback is listed in different banks in Mexico.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.8072- Sell: $19.8072

: Buy $19.8072- Sell: $19.8072 HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Buy: $19.19 – Sell: $20.30

: Buy: $19.19 – Sell: $20.30 Bancomer: Buy: $19.16 – Sell: $20.06

Buy: $19.16 – Sell: $20.06 Banorte: Purchase: $18.65 – Sale: $20.05

Purchase: $18.65 – Sale: $20.05 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00

Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00 IXE: Purchase: $18.65 – Sale: $20.05

Purchase: $18.65 – Sale: $20.05 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.30

Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.30 Monex: Buy: $19.41 – Sell: $20.41

Buy: $19.41 – Sell: $20.41 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.05 – Sale: $19.89

Purchase: $19.05 – Sale: $19.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.30

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.30 Santander: Buy: $18.87 – Sell: $20.38

Buy: $18.87 – Sell: $20.38 Exchange: Purchase: $19.29 – Sale: $20.32

Purchase: $19.29 – Sale: $20.32 Banregio: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.50

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 46,497.0 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Monday, peso starts the session with few changes

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.74 pesos, for $25.98 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.