Price of the dollar today, April 4, starts with few changes

Today, Monday, April 4, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.7588 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the session on Friday at 19.8572 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the Mexican peso started the day -which is the first of the week- with little variation compared to its previous close.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.8572 – Sell: $19.8572
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.34 – Sell: $20.08
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.19 – Sell: $20.32
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.24 – Sell: $20.14
  • Banorte: Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $20.10
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00
  • IXE: Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $20.10
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.30
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.45
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.05 – Sale: $19.89
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.40
  • Santander: Purchase: $18.95 – Sale: $20.46
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.2620 – Sale: $20.2700
  • Banregio: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.50

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 46,192.0 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.72 pesos, for $25.90 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

