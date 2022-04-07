Business

Price of the dollar today April 6, peso with 36 cents less

Photo of Zach Zach10 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Today, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.1675 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. For the second day in a row, the Mexican peso loses in the exchange rate against the greenback. According to information from Banxicoin this session the spot interbank dollar closed at 20.1682 units, this represents a decline of 20.67 cents for the local currency since yesterday Tuesday. In total, in the last two days the peso has lost an accumulated 36.1 cents.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.1682 – Sell: $20.1682
  • HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.55 – Sell: $20.66
  • Bancomer: Purchase: $19.52 – Sale: $20.42
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.45
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.53
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.70 – Sale: $22.00
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.79
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.40
  • Santander: Buy: $19.07 – Sell: $20.58
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.66
  • Banregio: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.50

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 43,766.0 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you to read Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso starts session losing ground

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.96 pesos, for $26.34 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach10 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso opens with appreciation

50 mins ago

César Iglesias: First company to issue shares on the stock market

4 hours ago

They sue Burger King in the United States for lying about the size of the Whopper

11 hours ago

Everything indicates that we will have to face an economy of past times

11 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button