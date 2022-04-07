Price of the dollar today April 6, peso with 36 cents less

Today, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.1675 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. For the second day in a row, the Mexican peso loses in the exchange rate against the greenback. According to information from Banxicoin this session the spot interbank dollar closed at 20.1682 units, this represents a decline of 20.67 cents for the local currency since yesterday Tuesday. In total, in the last two days the peso has lost an accumulated 36.1 cents.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.1682 – Sell: $20.1682

: Buy $20.1682 – Sell: $20.1682 HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Buy: $19.55 – Sell: $20.66

: Buy: $19.55 – Sell: $20.66 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.52 – Sale: $20.42

Purchase: $19.52 – Sale: $20.42 Banorte: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.45

Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.45 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00

Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00 IXE: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.53

Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.53 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.70 – Sale: $22.00

Purchase: $20.70 – Sale: $22.00 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.79 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.40

Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.40 Santander: Buy: $19.07 – Sell: $20.58

Buy: $19.07 – Sell: $20.58 Exchange: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.66

Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.66 Banregio: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.50

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 43,766.0 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.96 pesos, for $26.34 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

