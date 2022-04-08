Price of the dollar today April 7, peso advances in this session

Today, Thursday, April 7, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.1423 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso recovers 9.34 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.0748 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated.

After two days of declines, the local currency appreciates to finish above the threshold of 20 pesos per US dollar, after having closed the first session of this week at 19.8072 to replace part of the 35 cents lost in recent days.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, in the national scenario, the inflation forecast at the end of 2022 would correspond to 8% if the pressures on consumer prices are sustained in the second quarter of the year, which we are currently in.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.0748 – Sell: $20.0748

: Buy $20.0748 – Sell: $20.0748 HSBC : Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $20.32

: Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $20.32 Banamex : Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $20.65

: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $20.65 Bancomer: Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.36

Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.36 Banorte: Purchase: $18.96 – Sale: $20.33

Purchase: $18.96 – Sale: $20.33 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.74 – Sale: $20.48

Purchase: $19.74 – Sale: $20.48 IXE: Purchase: $18.96 – Sale: $20.33

Purchase: $18.96 – Sale: $20.33 Bajio Bank: Buy: $20.68 – Sell: $22.02

Buy: $20.68 – Sell: $22.02 Monex: Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.60

Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.60 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.89

Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.89 Inbursa: Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $20.70

Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $20.70 Santander: Buy: $19.17 – Sell: $20.66

Buy: $19.17 – Sell: $20.66 Exchange: Purchase: $19.6580 – Sale: $20.6680

Purchase: $19.6580 – Sale: $20.6680 Banregio: Purchase: $19.01 – Sale: $20.81

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $43,395.0 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.92 pesos, for $26.36 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

