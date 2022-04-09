Price of the dollar today April 8, the peso loses the week

Today, Friday, April 8, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.0460 per unit with downtrend in real time. According to Banxico’s daily record, the spot interbank dollar closed at 20.0335 units, this means that the Mexican peso advanced 4.13 cents since yesterday, Thursday. Although the peso advanced in the last two days, it failed to end the week with the greenback below 20 units, as happened for six sessions in a row.

This Wednesday, the United States currency once again raised its price in the exchange rate, thus breaking the positive streak of the local currency. Thus, on a weekly basis, the Mexican currency lost 17.63 cents. Next, this is how the dollar is found in different banks in the country.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.0335 – Sell: $20.0335

: Buy $20.0335 – Sell: $20.0335 HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Buy: $19.43 – Sell: $20.54

: Buy: $19.43 – Sell: $20.54 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.37

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.37 Banorte: Purchase: $19.91 – Sale: $20.31

Purchase: $19.91 – Sale: $20.31 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.64 – Sale: $20.40

Purchase: $18.64 – Sale: $20.40 IXE: Purchase: $19.91 – Sale: $20.30

Purchase: $19.91 – Sale: $20.30 Bajio Bank: Buy: $20.71 – Sell: $22.01

Buy: $20.71 – Sell: $22.01 Monex: Purchase: $20.09 – Sale: $20.60

Purchase: $20.09 – Sale: $20.60 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.14 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.14 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $20.70

Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $20.70 Santander: Buy: $19.16 – Sell: $20.68

Buy: $19.16 – Sell: $20.68 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.44

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.44 Banregio: Purchase: $19.02 – Sale: $20.80

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 42,563.0 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.80 pesos, for $26.12 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

