The dollar closed the week with slight gains against the Mexican peso and other currencies. Despite the fact that in Friday’s session the Mexican currency gained ground against the US currency, a week of losses ended.

The volatility of the dollar and in this case, the Mexican peso, is due to a possible more restrictive monetary policy in the United States, as well as inflation. In addition, the foreign exchange market continues to be affected by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began more than a month ago on February 24.

On the other hand, analysts are expecting an increase in coronavirus infections, which could affect the global economy. For now, attention is focused on the COVID-19 situation in China, the world’s second-largest economy, as Shanghai announced a record number of new cases since the start of the pandemic and restrictions have been tightened.

Price of the dollar today, April 9: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

According to Investing.com, one of the most important financial websites in the world, this is how the exchange rate closed in Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica, and this is how it is this Saturday, April 9.

Mexico: 20.0460 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 655.74 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala: 7.6750 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras: 24.5443 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.7900 gold cordobas (NIO)

Buy

Mexico: 20.0320 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.09 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 654.83 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 655. 38 Costa Rican colon

Guatemala: 7,6600 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.66 quetzals

Honduras: 24.2886 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.28 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35,5800 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35,5800 gold córdobas

Sale