Price of the dollar today August 1, peso starts unchanged

Today, Monday, August 1, 2022, the dollar is trading at 20.3836 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The peso loses less than a cent against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 20.3669, compared to the last settlement, on Friday Banxico (20.5711). On this day, the exchange rate appreciated.

The economist Gabriela Siller highlights the number of remittances injected into the Mexican economy during June, which amounted to 5 thousand 152 million dollars, which represents a drop of 0.38% compared to the volume received in the previous month. She points out that in the previous five years there had been a monthly decline in June of 1.52% per month, so the most recent results are taken as something positive, she noted.

In annual terms, the amount of remittances rose by 15.59%, marking 26 months in a row of increases in this flow of money from abroad.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.3669- Sell: $20.3669
  • HSBC: Purchase: $19.86- Sale: $20.54
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.73 – Sell: $20.86
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.71
  • Banorte: Buy: $19.24 – Sell: $20.67
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $20.76
  • IXE: Buy: $19.23 – Sell: $20.63
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80- Sale: $20.90
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.32
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.88
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.78
  • Santander: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.07
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.8807 – Sale: $20.8912
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.29 Sale: $20.99

As for the bitcoinis currently at 23,046.8 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.91 pesos, for $24.98 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

