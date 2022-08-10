The U.S. dollar dawns down for the third consecutive day.

american currency started the day with losses after the disclosure of inflation data in USA, Although they were lower than expected, everything seems to indicate that the panorama is not yet clear, since more data is required in this regard, especially of the country’s Federal Reserve (Fed) and its monetary policy.

According to published data, the American Union has an interannual inflation of 8.5 percent, with respect to last July. The numbers were positioned below expectations as the same data in relation to June was 9.1 percent.

“The truth is that it is still difficult to conclude that prices, in annual terms, have begun to consolidate a downward trend. Additional data is required to make a better assessment in this regard. As for future Fed moves, these bets will follow upcoming economic data, especially August inflation data. So the current perception about the size of the rate hike may be adjusted in the coming weeks.” said Jorge Gordillo, director of Economic and Financial Analysis of CiBancoaccording to information collected by Investing.com.

Price of the dollar today, August 10: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Next, we share How much is the US dollar today, Wednesday, August 10, in Mexico and part of Central America, according to the most recent report from investing.com, recognized financial website with high impact at the international level.

Mexico : 19.9506 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica : 668.79 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.7350 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.6015 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.9050 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico : 19.9454 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.2390 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica : 667.83 Costa Rican colon | Yesterday: 666.33 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.7200 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7200 quetzals

Honduras : 24.4030 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.4100 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.8100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.8100 gold córdobas

Sale