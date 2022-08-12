Price of the dollar today, August 11: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…
The U.S. dollar continues to fall.
For the fourth consecutive day, the currency trades with slight downward trends after they were announced employment and inflation data in the American Union.
According to official figures,The inflation data was positioned below expectations with 8.5 percent compared to last July, which reflects a downward trend in the inflationary data, since the same, in relation to June, were 9.1 percent.
Regarding applications for unemployment insurance, they increased for the second week in a row, remaining at its highest level since last November.
Likewise, the dollar index (DXY), which measures the strength of the US currency against a basket of six currencies of developed countries, also presented a drop of 0.37 percent, positioning itself at 104.80 units.
Next, How much is the US dollar today, Thursday, August 11, in Mexico and part of Central America, according to the most recent update investing.com.