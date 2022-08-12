The U.S. dollar continues to fall.

For the fourth consecutive day, the currency trades with slight downward trends after they were announced employment and inflation data in the American Union.

According to official figures,The inflation data was positioned below expectations with 8.5 percent compared to last July, which reflects a downward trend in the inflationary data, since the same, in relation to June, were 9.1 percent.

Regarding applications for unemployment insurance, they increased for the second week in a row, remaining at its highest level since last November.

Likewise, the dollar index (DXY), which measures the strength of the US currency against a basket of six currencies of developed countries, also presented a drop of 0.37 percent, positioning itself at 104.80 units.

Price of the dollar today, August 11: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Next, How much is the US dollar today, Thursday, August 11, in Mexico and part of Central America, according to the most recent update investing.com.

Mexico : 19.9357 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica : 669.04 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.7400 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.6015 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.9050 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico : 19.9357 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 19.9454 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica : 668.33 Costa Rican colon | Yesterday: 667.83 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.7250 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7200 quetzals

Honduras : 24.4030 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.4030 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.8100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.8100 gold córdobas

Sale