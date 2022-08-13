News

Price of the dollar today, August 12: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

At the beginning of the session this Friday, the dollar lost ground against the pesosince the Mexican currency strengthened due to the expectation that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in its interest rate increases, since inflation as of July was lower than expected by economists.

The Mexican currency is trading at its strongest level in seven weeks. In the last five days, the peso has gained 2.5%, which is its best weekly performance since March.

In the meantime, the dollar index, or DXYwhich tracks the behavior of this currency against a basket of the six most important currencies, registered a rise of 0.59%, standing at 105,618 unitsaccording to the 11:54 am ET update from Investing.com, one of the largest finance sites.

This is the dollar exchange rate in Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica, this Friday, August 12, at 11:55 a.m. ET, according to Investing.com.

  • Mexico: 19.87 Mexican pesos (MXN)
  • Costa Rica: 671.24 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)
  • Guatemala: 7.74 quetzals (GTQ)
  • Honduras: 24.60 lempiras (HNL)
  • Nicaragua: 35.9050 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

  • Mexico: 19.86 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 19.93 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 668.17 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 668.33 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7.7250 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.72 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24.4030 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.41 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 35.8100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.8100 gold córdobas

Sale

  • Mexico: 19.88 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 19.93 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 674.32 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 669.75 Costa Rican colon
  • Guatemala: 7.7550 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7550 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24,800 lempiras | Yesterday: 24,800 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 36,000 gold cordobas | Yesterday: 36,000 gold cordobas

