Price of the dollar today August 12, peso gains session and week

Today, Friday, August 12, 2022, the dollar is trading at 19.8485 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. In this session, the spot interbank dollar ended at 19.8466 units. This means that the peso gains 11.46 cents compared to the last report of the Banxico of 19.9612 pesos.

At the weekly level, the local currency registered a decline of 57.31 cents compared to its closing on the previous Friday (20.4197), according to the Banxico registry.

After perceiving signs that inflation in the US has already reached its peak, the markets saw greater optimism on this day, with which the local currency gained ground against the dollar to reach its best level in more than a month.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.8466 – Sell: $19.8466
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.46 – Sell: $20.20
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.26 – Sell: $20.33
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $20.10
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.43- Sale: $20.20
  • IXE: Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $20.10
  • Bajio Bank: Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $21.19
  • Monex: Buy: $20.09 – Sell: $20.62
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.14- Sale: $20.89
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.50
  • Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.3400 – Sale: $20.3530
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.60

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 24,198.3 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

Referring to euroit is quoted at $20.36 pesos, for $24.09 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

Graduated from the Faculty of International Studies and Public Policies of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. Observer of the sky and nature; fan of music and literature.

