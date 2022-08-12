Price of the dollar today August 12, peso starts in positive

Today, Friday, August 12, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9016 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the session at 19.9612 per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the initial local currency at the last session of the week with a moderate appreciation of 0.11%, equivalent to 2.3 cents to position itself at the level of 19.92 pesos per greenback.

The exchange rate is located in a range between the minimum of 19.9184 and a maximum of 19.9765 pesos at the beginning of the day in which the Bank of Mexico meets.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.9612 – Sell: $19.9612

: Buy $19.9612 – Sell: $19.9612 HSBC : Buy: $19.66 – Sell: $20.40

: Buy: $19.66 – Sell: $20.40 Banamex : Buy: $19.32 – Sell: $20.39

: Buy: $19.32 – Sell: $20.39 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.20

Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.20 Scotiabank: Purchase: $20.01- Sale: $20.78

Purchase: $20.01- Sale: $20.78 IXE: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.20

Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.20 Bajio Bank: Buy: $19.72 – Sell: $21.18

Buy: $19.72 – Sell: $21.18 Monex: Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.60

Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.60 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $20.8

Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $20.8 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.50

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.50 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.07

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.07 Exchange: Purchase: $19.3991 – Sale: $20.4096

Purchase: $19.3991 – Sale: $20.4096 Banregio: Purchase: $19.11 – Sale: $20.59

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $23,827.5 with a downtrend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today, Thursday, the peso closes again with advance

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.45 pesos, for $24.12 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.