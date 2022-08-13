On Friday, the dollar closed with losses against the Mexican pesoa currency that reached its strongest level since June, supported by the expectation that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in its interest rate increases, since July’s inflation was lower than expected.

This week, the Department of Labor announced that the year-on-year inflation rate fell from 9.1% to 8.5% in July, so the Fed could decide to only raise interest rates by 50 basis points and not by 75 as it had previously done.

In the last five days, Mexico’s currency gained 2.8%, which was its best weekly performance since March. In the meantime, the dollar index, or DXYwhich tracks the behavior of this currency against a basket of the six most important currencies, closed on Friday with a rise of 0.53%, standing at 105,550 units, according to Investing.com, one of the most important finance sites.

Price of the dollar today, August 13: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

With the market closed this is the dollar exchange rate in Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica, this Saturday, August 13, according to Investing.com.

Mexico: 19.8485 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 667.04 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala: 7.7400 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras: 24.6015 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.9050 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico: 19.8290 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 19.86 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 666.33 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 668.17 Costa Rican colon

Guatemala: 7.7250 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7250 quetzals

Honduras: 24.4030 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.44030 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.8100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.8100 gold córdobas

Sale