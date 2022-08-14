Price of the dollar today, August 14: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

The weekend has arrived.

Sundays, financial markets remain closed, however, it never hurts learn about the latest fluctuations in the US dollar, our national currency.

According to the close of last Friday, August 12, the US currency ended the day with losses against other emerging currencies, such as the Mexican pesowhich reached its highest level since last June.

The fall of the dollar comes as Expectations grow that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will be less aggressive in interest rate increases, as July inflation was below expected levels, falling from 9.1 to 8.5 percent, according to official figures from the Department of Labor.

On the contrary, the dollar index (DXY), that measures the behavior of the currency against a basket of the six most important currencies, closed on Friday with a rise of 0.53 percent, standing at 105,550 units.

Price of the dollar today, August 13: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

With the market closed Below we share how the dollar exchange rate is in Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica, this Sunday, August 14, according to the latest update investing.com, recognized financial website with high impact globally.

Mexico : 19.8485 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 667.04 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.7400 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.6015 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.9050 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico : 19.8290 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 19.8290 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica : 666.33 Costa Rican colon | Yesterday: 666.33 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.7250 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7250 quetzals

Honduras : 24.4030 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.4030 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.8100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.8100 gold córdobas

Sale