Price of the dollar today August 15, peso opens with a loss

Today, Monday, August 15, 2022, the dollar is trading at 19.8347 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The peso fell 2.86 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 19.8752, compared to the last settlement, on Friday Banxico (19.8466). On this day, the exchange rate depreciated slightly.

On this first day of the week, the economist Gabriela Siller highlights the economic information on the Chinese economy published this Monday, where it continues to show positive data, but not at the anticipated rate, data that increases global risk aversion by suggesting a slowdown in the Asian Giant.

Retail sales in China registered a rise of 3.7%, when the markets expected 4.9%; likewise, industrial production rose 3.8% against the 4.3% that was anticipated. Home sales contracted 28.6% and youth unemployment hit an all-time high of 19.9%.

With a greater aversion to risk, investors seek refuge in the dollar, withdrawing their capital from emerging currencies, with which the Mexican peso suffers slightly in a session with a negative closing.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.8752 – Sell: $19.8752

: Buy $19.8752 – Sell: $19.8752 HSBC : Purchase: $19.86- Sale: $20.54

: Purchase: $19.86- Sale: $20.54 Banamex : Buy: $19.27 – Sell: $20.31

: Buy: $19.27 – Sell: $20.31 Bancomer: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.71

Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.71 Banorte: Buy: $18.74 – Sell: $20.15

Buy: $18.74 – Sell: $20.15 Scotiabank: Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.21

Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.21 IXE: Buy: $18.74 – Sell: $20.15

Buy: $18.74 – Sell: $20.15 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.68- Sale: $21.21

Purchase: $19.68- Sale: $21.21 Monex: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.33

Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.33 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $20.87

Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $20.87 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.50

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.50 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.07

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.07 Exchange: Purchase: $19.3295 – Sale: $20.3400

Purchase: $19.3295 – Sale: $20.3400 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.59

As for the bitcoinis currently at 24,007.0 with a downtrend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Monday, peso opens day with a downward trend

Referring to euroit is quoted at $20.15 pesos, for $23.91 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.