After five consecutive days presenting losses, the US dollar recovers and starts the session higher.

For this Tuesday, August 16, US currency strengthens as global risk aversion rises due to weak economic data from China.

The Central Bank of China has announced that will cut interest rates on loans in order to revive demand due to a slowdown in its economy. These data have mainly affected commodity exporting economies.

Likewise, the dollar index (DXY), which is responsible for measuring the behavior of the currency against a basket of the six most important currencies worldwide, started the session 0.29 percent higher, trading at 106.85.

You may also be interested in: $1,000 checks for workers: how to claim them and when they arrive

Price of the dollar today, August 16: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Next, How much is the dollar today, Tuesday, August 16, in Mexico and part of Central America, according to the most recent update of investing.com, recognized financial website with great global impact.

Mexico : 19.8912 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica : 667.04 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.7400 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.6019 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.9050 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico : 19.8831 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 19.9555 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 666.33 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 666.33 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.7250 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7250 quetzals

Honduras : 24.4038 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.4030 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.8100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.8100 gold córdobas

Sale