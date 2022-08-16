Business

Price of the dollar today, August 16: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 27 1 minute read

After five consecutive days presenting losses, the US dollar recovers and starts the session higher.

For this Tuesday, August 16, US currency strengthens as global risk aversion rises due to weak economic data from China.

The Central Bank of China has announced that will cut interest rates on loans in order to revive demand due to a slowdown in its economy. These data have mainly affected commodity exporting economies.

Likewise, the dollar index (DXY), which is responsible for measuring the behavior of the currency against a basket of the six most important currencies worldwide, started the session 0.29 percent higher, trading at 106.85.

You may also be interested in: $1,000 checks for workers: how to claim them and when they arrive

Price of the dollar today, August 16: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Next, How much is the dollar today, Tuesday, August 16, in Mexico and part of Central America, according to the most recent update of investing.com, recognized financial website with great global impact.

  • Mexico: 19.8912 Mexican pesos (MXN)
  • Costa Rica: 667.04 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)
  • Guatemala: 7.7400 quetzals (GTQ)
  • Honduras: 24.6019 lempiras (HNL)
  • Nicaragua: 35.9050 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

  • Mexico: 19.8831 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 19.9555 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 666.33 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 666.33 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7.7250 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7250 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24.4038 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.4030 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 35.8100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.8100 gold córdobas

Sale

  • Mexico: 19.8860 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 19.9555 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 667.75 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday:667.75 Costa Rican colon
  • Guatemala: 7.7550 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7550 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24,8000 lempiras | Yesterday: 24,800 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 36,0000 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 36,000 gold cordobas

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

The US auto sector grew 6.6% after six months of falls and boosted industrial production in July

2 mins ago

Cuba and the new exchange system: the struggle for power begins

2 hours ago

Popular sells its Evertec shares | Finance

3 hours ago

Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso opens with depreciation

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button