Price of the dollar today August 17, almost 20 pesos

Today, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9800 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. In this session, according to information from the Banxico, the Mexican peso again fell against the greenback, losing 8.52 cents. The spot interbank dollar closed this day at 19.9903. This is how it is listed in the country’s banks.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.9903 – Sell: $19.9903

: Buy $19.9903 – Sell: $19.9903 HSBC : Buy: $19.86 – Sell: $20.54

: Buy: $19.86 – Sell: $20.54 Banamex : Buy: $19.62 – Sell: $20.65

: Buy: $19.62 – Sell: $20.65 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.50

Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.50 Scotiabank: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.62

Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.62 IXE: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.50

Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.50 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $21.21

Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $21.21 Monex: Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.61

Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.61 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.46

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.46 Banregio: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.90

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $23,370.50 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.35 pesos, for $24.08 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

