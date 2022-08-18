The US dollar strengthens.

american currency start the day on the up a As markets meet Pay attention to the next announcement of the interest rates of the Federal Reserve of USA (Fed).

The Fed is expected continue with a more restrictive rise in minutes in an attempt to continue controlling inflation, that although it decreased compared to last July, the numbers are still high.

“The dollar, measured through the DXY index, slows its gains due to the retail sales report that showed that consumption in July stagnated in the US. Now attention turns to the publication of the minutes of the July meeting of the Federal Reserve, that could give more clues about the pace of the next benchmark interest rate hike”, said Janneth Quiroz, deputy director of economic analysis at Monex.

Price of the dollar today, August 17: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

The rise in the dollar marks a negative outlook for emerging currencies, including the Mexican peso. Next, How much is the dollar in Mexico and part of Central America today, Wednesday, August 17, according to the most recent update of investing.com, recognized financial website with high global impact.

Purchase

Mexico : 20.0575 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 19.8831 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 658.88 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 666.33 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.7180 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7250 quetzals

Honduras : 24.4038 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.4030 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.8800 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.8100 gold córdobas

Sale