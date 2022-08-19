Business

Price of the dollar today, August 18: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

The U.S. dollar it strengthens and start the session with a Upward trend.

The strengthening of the US currency is result of the revelation of the minutes of the Federal Reserve of the United States (Fed), corresponding to the July monetary policy meeting.

In them, the US Central Bank revealed that they are considering starting to lower interest rates, which has restored confidence to the markets and investors who they feared that the Fed would take a more aggressive tone in the coming months in order to reduce inflation, which is still high.

In addition to stability in the US currency, the dollar index (DXY) – which measures the strength of the currency against six other currencies of the main economies – also presented a gain of 0.17 percent, standing at 106.76 points.

Next, How much is the US dollar today, Thursday, August 18, in Mexico and part of Central America, according to the most recent update of investing.com, recognized financial website with high global impact.

  • Mexico: 20.1117 Mexican pesos (MXN)
  • Costa Rica: 654.79 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)
  • Guatemala: 7.7390 quetzals (GTQ)
  • Honduras: 24.6019 lempiras (HNL)
  • Nicaragua: 35.9400 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

  • Mexico: 20.1076 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.0575 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 653.83 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 658.88 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7.7230 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7180 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24.4038 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.4038 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 35.8800 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35,8800 gold córdobas

Sale

  • Mexico: 20.1151 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.0608 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 655.75 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 661.75 Costa Rican colon
  • Guatemala: 7.7550 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7550 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24,8000 lempiras | Yesterday: 24,800 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 36,0000 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 36,000 gold cordobas

