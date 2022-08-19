Price of the dollar today August 19, peso loses the week

Today, Friday, August 19, 2022, the dollar is trading at 20.1574 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. In this session, the spot interbank dollar ended at 20.2068 units. This means that the peso falls 8.09 cents compared to the last report of the Banxico of 20.1259 pesos.

At the weekly level, the local currency registered a decline of 36.02 cents compared to its closing on the previous Friday (19.8466), according to the Banxico registry.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso continues to depreciate after breaking the technical level that represents the 100-day moving average that was around 20.15 pesos per greenback, opening the way to the next resistance of 20.30 pesos per unit.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.2068 – Sell: $20.2068

: Buy $20.2068 – Sell: $20.2068 HSBC : Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $20.44

: Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $20.44 Banamex : Buy: $19.50 – Sell: $20.73

: Buy: $19.50 – Sell: $20.73 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.72

Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.72 Banorte: Buy: $19.06 – Sell: $20.46

Buy: $19.06 – Sell: $20.46 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.77 – Sale: $20.56

Purchase: $19.77 – Sale: $20.56 IXE: Purchase: $19.05 – Sale: $20.46

Purchase: $19.05 – Sale: $20.46 Bajio Bank: Buy: $19.72 – Sell: $21.19

Buy: $19.72 – Sell: $21.19 Monex: Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $20.61

Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $20.61 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.89

Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.78 – Sale: $20.78

Purchase: $19.78 – Sale: $20.78 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.07

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.07 Exchange: Purchase: $19.6500 – Sale: $20.6670

Purchase: $19.6500 – Sale: $20.6670 Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.92

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 21,301.7 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.24 pesos, for $23.84 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

