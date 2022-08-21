Sunday arrived and although the markets remain closed and without operations, It is worth knowing what the latest movements of our national currency, the US dollar, were.

The currency closed the week higher as the next announcement of the Federal Reserve interest rate hike is expected of the United States (Fed).

Some members of the Central Bank have hinted at their intentions by maintain aggressive measures to continue raising rates and thus continue to slow down inflation.

In the meantime, the dollar index (DXY), that measures the behavior of the currency against a basket of the six most important currencies in the world, it also closed strongly after registering a rise of 0.56 percent, reaching 108,015 units.

Price of the dollar today, August 21: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

With the market closed, below we share How much is the dollar today, Sunday August 21, in Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica, according to the latest update of investing.com; recognized website with high impact globally.

Mexico : 20.1625 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 652.06 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.7375 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.6019 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.9400 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico : 20,1500 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.17 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica : 650.38 Costa Rican colon | Yesterday: 653.83 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.7200 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7200 quetzals

Honduras : 24.4038 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.4038 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.8300 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35,8800 gold córdobas

Sale