The U.S. dollar start the session with slight gains.

The strengthening of the US currency it is a result of the markets’ attention to the clues of the next movements of the Federal Reserve of the United States (Fed).

In fact, in the next few days, The Jackson Hole Symposium will be held, which is an annual meeting held by the Kansas Fed from August 25-27. Through this, various central bank leaders at a global level, as well as finance secretaries and financial market insiders with the aim of discussing economic issues.

The theme for this year is ‘Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy‘ either ‘Reassessing the limitations of economics and politics‘ in Spanish; and, as expected, all attention will be on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who will give opening remarks.

“The Fed continues to believe that the risks to economic activity remain biased to the downside, while it views the risks to inflation as biased to the upside,” analysts said Banorteaccording to information collected by investing.com.

Price of the dollar today, August 22: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua..

Next, How much is the dollar today, Monday August 22, in Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica, according to the latest update of investing.com; recognized financial website with high impact globally.

Mexico : 20.1742 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica : 20.1745 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.7375 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.6019 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.9400 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico : 20.1637 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20,1500 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 650.38 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 650.38 Costa Rican colon

Guatemala : 7.7200 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7200 quetzals

Honduras : 24.4038 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.4038 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.8800 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.8300 gold córdobas

Sale